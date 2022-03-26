Police recover vehicle with arms and ammunition in Lagos

The command said that one locally made double-barrel gun, three live cartridges, jewelry and the dog were found in the vehicle.

It noted that the vehicle, with Registration No. AGL 276 AQ, was abandoned by some suspected robbers, who fled after sighting operatives of the Rapid Response Squad in Alagbado area of the state.

Other items found in the vehicle were: two HP laptops, one NEC laptop, one LG TV, one iPhone 12 Pro Max, one Elepaq generator, two kitchen knives.

The command said the suspected robbers were heading into Lagos around 2:20 a.m. from Abeokuta before they were accosted by RRS officials on patrol at Adura Bus Stop, Alagbado.

“The four occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled in different directions,” the command said.