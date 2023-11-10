Police recover vehicle stolen from Lagos motor park in Ogun

The Command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Ota.

Odutola said the Police successfully recovered the vehicle, which belonged to one Elogie Polycarp.

The PPRO said the car was stolen by unknown thieves from a motor park in Gbagada, Lagos.

Odutola said the intelligence unit at the Divisional Police Office, Sango, successfully recovered the Toyota SUV based on policing, by arresting one Alao James, aged 55 years, in his hideout in Ilogbo, Ota, in connection with the crime.