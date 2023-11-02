ADVERTISEMENT
Police recover stolen hospital’s bus in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shiisu said the management of the hospital earlier reported to the police the theft of its vehicle with registration number FG-16-K 12.

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]
A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu, on Thursday in Dutse.

He said that the operative of the Command recovered the vehicle, after the driver, who was driving recklessly refused to stop for a search by the joint patrol team along the Gada area in the Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

He said the patrol team chased the fleeing vehicle to the Unguwar Tudu area where the driver abandoned it and escaped.

“Today, at about 2:30 p.m., a joint patrol team along the Gada area sighted one Toyota Hiace bus, white in colour with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) sticker pasted on it.

“The driver who drove recklessly in a suspicious manner, deliberately refused to stop when the patrol team tried to stop him after sighting the vehicle from a far distance.

While trying to escape, the patrol team chased the vehicle to Unguwar Tudu, Operation Salama checking point, where the vehicle tyre was disbanded as a result the vehicle got hooked and forcefully stopped.

“But the suspect escaped from the vehicle and fled to an unknown destination,” he said, adding that the police also recovered documents and foodstuffs in the vehicle.

The spokesman said efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect while the case would be transferred to the Kano State Police Command for further investigations.

