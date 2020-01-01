The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Charge of the Command, Mr Bala Ciroma disclosed this at a news briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said four suspects were arrested over the failed bank robbery in Mpape area of FCT.

The CP said that Ehizo, a staff of the bank was arrested as the mastermind of the robbery operation.

Ciroma said other items recovered from the suspects are: two cutlasses, one axe, one pliers, one Infinix note phone and one saw blade.

The CP said the suspects were arrested following a distress call and prompt response of police operatives and other security agencies to the scene of the incident.

He said the command had commenced investigation into the incident, adding that three additional locally fabricated pistols and some dangerous weapons had also been recovered from the hideout of the suspects.

Ciroma said efforts were being intensified by the command to arrest other members of the gang currently at large.

Also, the CP said operatives of the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad on Dec. 5 arrested one suspect at his hideout in Benin over a stolen car.

The CP said the suspect was arrested following an ongoing investigation into a reported case of a car snatched at gunpoint in Abuja.

He said another suspect had also been arrested following the confessions of a suspect that he was his cohort during police investigation.

Ciroma said the suspect was arrested at Ruga village in the FCT in possession of the firearm used for the operation.

“Further investigation has led to the smashing of another notorious armed robbery syndicate directly linked to a suspect.

“Members of the notorious gang that have been terrorizing Life Camp-Lugbe axis that have been arrested are (four).

“Exhibits recovered from the gang are one AK-47 rifle, one cutlass and a garden scissors."

Ciroma said operatives attached to Galadima Police Division on Dec. 20 arrested one suspect in Kano for stealing a Toyota Avensis belonging to his employer.

The CP said the suspect was arrested while exchanging the car with a Toyota Corolla in Kano.

He said that operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad in collaboration with Life Camp Police Division on Dec. 25 also arrested two suspects during a stop and search operation.

The suspects were arrested while in possession of one locally made pistol, one AK-47 live ammunition and dried leaves suspected to be Marijuana.

He said the suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.