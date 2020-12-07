The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Dec. 4 when one of the speed boats conveying 11police personnel from Yenagoa to Southern Ijaw capsized at Oporoma.

NAN also reports that five of the police personnel were rescued immediately, while six others were missing.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Asinmi Butswat, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to NAN on Sunday in Yenagoa.

He said that the bodies of the missing police personnel, recovered by a combined team of officers from the Marine Department of the command and local divers, had been deposited in one of the morgues in the state.

Butswat, who expressed the command’s condolences with the families of the deceased said that investigation had commenced to ascertain the cause of the mishap.