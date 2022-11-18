Police recover assorted weapons, launch manhunt for suspects in Delta.

Edafe said that the weapons were recovered on Thursday by police operatives attached to the Ebrumede Division, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operatives were on a stop and search duty on the DSC expressway near Warri when they flagged down a tricycle conveying two occupants heading towards the police check point.

“The operatives flagged down the tricycle for a routine check. Surprisingly, the two occupants jumped out and escaped from the scene, abandoning the tricycle,” he said.

Edafe said that upon search, one pump action gun, one locally-made long gun, three locally-made cut-to-size guns, and 18 rounds of live cartridges were recovered.