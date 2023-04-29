The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police recover 4 AK-47 rifles in Kano from suspected criminals

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police urged residents of the state to be more security conscious and report suspicious persons.

Nigerian-police (Credit- Businessday NG)

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, on Friday.

He said the rifles were recovered by a Safer Highway Patrol team while conducting intelligence-led stop and search operation at Kwanar Garko in Garko Local Government Area of the state.

During the operation along Kano-Bauchi road, the vigilant policemen sighted a Lite-Hiace bus trying to change direction with one of its occupants coming down holding a suspicious item.

“This action attracted swift response by the team forcing the occupant to drop the item, zoomed off and escaped from the scene,” the command spokesman said.

He added that a search of the sack revealed that it contained four AK-47 Rifles.

“Effort has been intensified by combined security forces to arrest the fleeing suspects,” Kiyawa said.

According to him, the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mu’azu Mohammed, commended the personnel for doing a good job.

He urged residents of the state to be more security conscious and report suspicious persons or items to nearest police stations.

They can also report through the command’s emergency numbers: 08032419754, 08123821575, 0807609127 and 09029292926,” Kiyawa added.

