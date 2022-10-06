RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police arrest 4 suspected armed robbers, recover 11 tricycles worth N13.2m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Oyo State says it has apprehended four suspected armed robbers and recovered 11 tricycles worth N13.2 million.

Nigerian police officers [TheCable]
Nigerian police officers [TheCable]

Read Also

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight other suspects were also paraded by the command for offences ranging from hijack and diversion of 69 cartons of cigarettes and armed dealing.

Osifeso said that one of the suspected armed robbery syndicates who specialised in snatching tricycles from members of the public, was arrested on Ogbomoso-Oyo Road as a result of intelligence based anti-crime patrol of the command.

He said the suspect, who had been on the wanted list of the command, was intercepted by the Command’s Monitoring Unit on Sept. 26 at about 3.30 p.m on Ogbomoso-Oyo Road.

The suspect was queried about the ownership of one tricycle in his possession and was unable to give any satisfactory explanation.

“Hence, the suspect was arrested and upon further interrogation at the Monitoring Unit office, he voluntarily confessed that the tricycle was snatched from its rightful owner at gunpoint on the same date by himself and his syndicate members.

“He also confessed that he was riding the tricycle to Ogbomoso Town at the time of his apprehension with the intent of handing same over to the syndicate’s criminal receiver,” Osifeso said.

He said that the suspect had confessed to have led his syndicate members to snatch several tricycles from their owners at different locations across Oyo and other neighboring states.

The police spokesperson said that confession of the suspect led to further discreet investigation which led to the arrest of three of his syndicate members and recovery of 10 others robbed tricycles valued at N13.2 million.

The police also paraded five suspects over alleged hijacking and diversion of 1,100 cartons of cigarettes belonging to a tobacco company, while three other suspects were arrested for allegedly dealing in ammunition and possession of 350 live cartridges.

According to Osifeso, the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, says the command would continue to ensure that stringent and more pre-emptive actions are deployed in the deliberate quest to tackle and bring to the barest minimum all forms of crimes in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aboto: Senatorial candidate donates new houses to widows of Sheikh killed by flood

Aboto: Senatorial candidate donates new houses to widows of Sheikh killed by flood

Kogi govt moves to recover Obajana Cement Company from Dangote

Kogi govt moves to recover Obajana Cement Company from Dangote

Police arrest 4 suspected armed robbers, recover 11 tricycles worth N13.2m

Police arrest 4 suspected armed robbers, recover 11 tricycles worth N13.2m

Why Ethiopia suspended visa on arrival for Nigerians - FG

Why Ethiopia suspended visa on arrival for Nigerians - FG

Osinbajo seeks protection of Africa from sea-based minerals exploitation

Osinbajo seeks protection of Africa from sea-based minerals exploitation

The West must return Africa’s stolen assets, artefacts - Buhari insists

The West must return Africa’s stolen assets, artefacts - Buhari insists

Fuel queues: Don’t panic, we have enough supply in stock – NNPC Ltd

Fuel queues: Don’t panic, we have enough supply in stock – NNPC Ltd

Lagos govt, LASU partner Pittsburgh university to enhance manufacturing

Lagos govt, LASU partner Pittsburgh university to enhance manufacturing

Adamawa teachers beg state government to implement N30,000 minimum wage

Adamawa teachers beg state government to implement N30,000 minimum wage

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

PDP Chieftains, Nyesome Wike, Atiku Abubakar and Iyorchia Ayu (TheNATION)

Scandal in PDP as NWC members return 'mysterious' N122.4m to the party

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn