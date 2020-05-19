DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the command Public Relations Officer, said while handing over of the cows to their owners on Tuesday in Yola, that the suspect was cooperating with the police in its investigation.

“The arrest of Makana Ngari, Councillor representing Vulpi Ward in Numan Local Government area and other suspects in connection with Cattle rustling is yielding positive result.

“Eleven cows so far recovered from the councillor and his cattle rustling cohorts.

“The command, however, handed over the cows to the leadership of Pulaku Njonde Jam, Adamawa state Chapter, on bond on behalf of the original owners,” he said.

He said investigation was ongoing to recover more cows including those recently rustled at Mbemum village.

Speaking shortly after receiving the cows, Alhaji Ya’u Isa, State Chairman of Pulaku Njonde Jam, thanked the Police command and Adamawa government for their quick intervention and recovery of some of the stolen cows.

Isa said that within one year, Fulani herders had lost no fewer than 450 cattle and 240 sheep to cattle rustlers in Numan and Lamurde LGAs.

“We discussed the issue with the state Deputy Governor, Seth Crowther, on how to bring lasting solution to the problem and restore peace in the affected areas.

“We are confident government is making efforts from its side to ensure peace reign in the state.

“However, government and the security operatives have to do more in dealing with the elements who are behind cattle rustling in the state,” Isa said.

Narrating his level of involvement, the councillor said he sold the cows to one Adamu Numan, a butcher and a cow dealer in Numan town, who is also in detention

Ngari confirmed that the police recovered five of the stolen cows he sold to Numan, claiming that the animals were given to him to sale by his brother.

On his part, Numan said he paid N50,000 as part payment for the five cows at about 11:30 pm on May 12.

“This is not the first time I have been buying cows from Makana Ngari,” Adamu told the police.