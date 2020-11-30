Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have re-arrested five of the inmates that escaped from a correctional centre in Edo State last month.

Hoodlums attacked two custodial centres in Edo on October 19, 2020 and freed nearly 2,000 inmates that the National Correctional Service (NCS) said were mostly convicted criminals.

While parading 35 suspects in Abuja on Monday, November 30, 2020, Force spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba, said five of the escape inmates were caught committing crimes.

The gang was caught in Kaduna State by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team for armed robbery, car theft, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The leader of the gang, Onaruje Benjamin, according to Mba, snatched a car 30 minutes after his October escape before he teamed up with the rest of the other inmates. He was on death row at the time of his escape after he was convicted for conspiracy and armed robbery.

Other members of the gang that also escaped in October and have been re-arrested are Adebayo Opeyemi, Peter Felix Osas, Frank Odion Oloye, and Alhaji Hudu Musa.

The gang snatched cars from drivers and sold the stolen vehicles in neighbouring Niger Republic, according to Mba.

"Five vehicles earlier snatched from their owners at gun point in different parts of the country were recovered from the gang," he said.

It's unclear how many of the nearly 2,000 inmates that escaped over month ago have surrendered or been re-arrested.

Woman arrested for arms possession

Mba also announced on Monday that a 40-year-old woman, Talatu Ibrahim, was arrested in possession of six AK-49 rifles.

Her arrest led to the apprehension of one Duleji Alhaji Abubakar who she allegedly supplied arms to carry out a series of kidnapping and armed robbery in Kwara State.

One Abdullahi Mohammed was also arrested for a series of car snatching crimes in Jos and Bauchi.

Mba said the suspect snatched a total of 18 cars in the two states in just three months between August and October.

Items recovered from the suspects include eight AK-49 rifles, one Beretta pistol with six rounds of live ammunition, three locally made pistols, 111 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 10 AK47 magazine, and live cartridges.

Seven laptop computers, one anti-tracking device, one camouflage vest, eight stolen vehicles, and one stolen trailer truck were also recovered by police officers.

Mba said the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigations.