Police raid chief Edwin Clark's Abuja home

Policemen have carried out a raid on the home of prominent South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

According to Vanguard, the security operatives arrived Clark’s house in the Asokoro area of Abuja around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

The policemen searched every room in the elder statesman’s house, saying that they were looking for arms.

According to them, they got orders from the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim idris.

They however left around 2:30 pm without finding anything incriminating.

Chief Edwin Clark has been at the fore-front of the struggle for the development of the oil rich Niger-Delta