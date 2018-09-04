Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police raid chief Edwin Clark's Abuja home

Edwin Clark Police raid prominent South-South leader’s Abuja home

According to the policemen, they got orders from the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim idris.

  • Published:
Police raid chief Edwin Clark's Abuja home play

Edwin Clark, the leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF)

(Punch)

Policemen have carried out a raid on the home of prominent South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

According to Vanguard, the security operatives arrived Clark’s house in the Asokoro area of Abuja around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, September 4, 2018.

The policemen searched every room in the elder statesman’s house, saying that they were looking for arms.

According to them, they got orders from the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim idris.

ALSO READ: Militants call Edwin Clark a fraud

They however left around 2:30 pm without finding anything incriminating.

Chief Edwin Clark has been at the fore-front of the struggle for the development of the oil rich Niger-Delta

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari President not happy with Nigerian media's coverage of herdsmen,...bullet
2 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
3 Boko Haram Bodies of 17 soldiers reportedly killed by terrorists...bullet

Related Articles

Niger Delta Avengers Ndoma-Egba Appeals to militants to Sheathe Swords
Obasanjo Ex-President says Buhari’s government is confused
Okowa Governor calls for sustainable peace in Delta state
Boko Haram Edwin Clark says military should take over troubled states for 6 months
Restructuring Southern and Middle Belt Forum stopped from flying to summit
Edwin Clark Nigeria Elders’ Forum expresses concern on ‘state of the nation’
Jonathan Former President, Okowa, others for Niger Delta Lifetime Achievements Awards

Local

No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Boko Haram No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Hameed Ibrahim
Revenue Generation Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official
A cache of ammunitions recovered form armed robbers (Illustration).
In Enugu Police recover 165 arms, arrest 1,874 persons in 6 months
INEC Commission denies receiving N50m logistics support from Jigawa govt