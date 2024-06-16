ADVERTISEMENT
Police raid bandits’ camp in Abuja, 1 dead during gunfight, 3 arrested

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeh said an English pump-action gun, a locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges, cutlasses, knives and items, believed to be charming, were recovered from the suspects.

Men of the Nigerian police [The Cable]

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

She said the raid was part of the continuous efforts by the command against criminality in FCT.

According to her, police operatives from Utako Divisional Headquarters, led by CSP Victor Godfrey stormed an identified kidnappers’ hideouts in Chikara, a border community in Kogi with the FCT.

Adeh said the three suspects were arrested, with one neutralised in a streak of clearance operations between June 8 and 13.

“The sudden appearance of the police operatives in the kidnapper’s camp resulted in a gun duel.

“However, the bandits were overwhelmed by the firepower of the police operative, as one of the gang members got hit during cross-fire and the three suspects, were arrested.

“The suspects have confessed to being involved in a series of kidnapping incidents and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs,” she said.

Adeh said an English pump-action gun, a locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges, cutlasses, knives and items, believed to be charming, were recovered from the suspects.

