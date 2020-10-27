Mr Harrison Ororua, the Kuje Divisional Police Officer (DPO) who tried to calm the protesting youths warned them of the dangers and implications of any breakdown of law and order in the area.

Ororua told the youths that there were no palliatives inside the area council secretariat, adding that all palliatives were distributed during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who was at the scene, reports that the youths burnt tyres and tried to gain entrance into the council secretariat but met strong resistance.

NAN also reports that the youths broke into the council’s mini store, beside the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) office and found the store empty.

The number of people continued to increase as information reached other residents about what was happening at the council’s secretariat.

The situation led to serious gridlock as motorists and other road users tried to run for safety, as the security operatives used teargas to disperse the crowd.