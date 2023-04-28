The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police present ₦‎49.6m cheques to families of deceased officers in Kebbi

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the money was from the group life insurance scheme of the police.

The Commissioner presented the cheques on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said that the money was from the group life insurance scheme of the police.

“The IGP’s kind gesture is not only limited at supporting the families of deceased police officers, but also aimed at boosting the morale of the serving members of the Force.”

He said that the aim was to encourage serving officers to do more in the fight against crimes and criminality.

Abubakar-Daura advised the families to judiciously use the token in ameliorating their financial needs.

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated the gesture and pledged to utilise the money to enhance the condition of their families.

