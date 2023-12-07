ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police present ₦42.9m cheques to families of deceased officers in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police advised the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force and family members of deceased officers after the presentation of cheques to the families [NAN]
Officers of the Nigeria Police Force and family members of deceased officers after the presentation of cheques to the families [NAN]

Recommended articles

Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Abubakar, said at the presentation to 17 families or next of kin of the deceased that the benefits came from the Group Life Assurance Welfare Scheme of the police force.

He advised beneficiaries to use the money judiciously and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Over 5,000 jobs at risk as P&G exits Nigeria

Over 5,000 jobs at risk as P&G exits Nigeria

Sokoto Govt to buy ₦1.1bn vehicles for governor’s office

Sokoto Govt to buy ₦1.1bn vehicles for governor’s office

Police present ₦42.9m cheques to families of deceased officers in Katsina

Police present ₦42.9m cheques to families of deceased officers in Katsina

Tinubu seeks cooperation among West African countries for economic prosperity

Tinubu seeks cooperation among West African countries for economic prosperity

Court of Appeal relocates Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal to Abuja

Court of Appeal relocates Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal to Abuja

EFCC concludes case in Suswam, Oklobia trial

EFCC concludes case in Suswam, Oklobia trial

Gbajabiamila denies ₦21.22 billion allocation to his office

Gbajabiamila denies ₦21.22 billion allocation to his office

One-chance victim brought dead to Maitama District Hospital, panel finds

One-chance victim brought dead to Maitama District Hospital, panel finds

UN condemns accidental airstrike in Kaduna, killing over 80 innocent citizens

UN condemns accidental airstrike in Kaduna, killing over 80 innocent citizens

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Delta government allocates ₦150bn for Works Sector in 2024 budget

Manji Yarling - Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

Austrian govt to partner Nigeria on transportation infrastructure – ICRC

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Gov Mohammed presents ₦300bn budget for 2024 to Bauchi State assembly

Olasupo Shasore

EFCC withdraws charge against ex-Lagos AG, Shasore following Fagbemi's directive