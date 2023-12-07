Police present ₦42.9m cheques to families of deceased officers in Katsina
The police advised the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.
Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Abubakar, said at the presentation to 17 families or next of kin of the deceased that the benefits came from the Group Life Assurance Welfare Scheme of the police force.
He advised beneficiaries to use the money judiciously and prayed for the repose of the departed souls.
