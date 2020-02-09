The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo gave the assurance in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Sabo said the woman was abducted from the residence of the former VC, Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha in Samaru Zaria at about 11:40 pm on Feb. 7.

He explained that although the police had engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle, the attackers succeeded in taking away the 35-year-old victim.

He however said one of the kidnappers was killed while a security guard, Zayyanu Abdullahi, attached to the former VC’s resident was injured in the incident.

He said the exhibits recovered on the body of the neutralized bandit included an AK47 magazine loaded with 24 live ammunition and a techno handset, while seven empty shells of AK47 ammunition were also recovered at the scene.

“However, the bandits succeeded in running away with the victim in the heat of the gun battle.

“The injured security man is currently receiving treatment at ABU Teaching Hospital Zaria and is responding positively, while efforts are on top gear to rescue the victim and apprehend the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book,” Sabo said.

“The Command assures the public that, it is doing everything possible to ensure that the victim is rescued unharmed.”

Sabo appealed to the general public to support the Command with useful information that would help overcome the present security challenges in the state.