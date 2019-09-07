Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, the Commissioner of Police, stated this when the new Sokoto State Comptroller of Immigration, Mr Muhammad Hassan, visited the police Command on Friday.

Kaoje said, “the command is bent on securing the state through proactive community policing in line with international best practices.

“As such, I want to assure the Comptroller of our continued support to the Immigration Service to enable more success in our collective desire of ensuring safer and secured Nigeria.”

The commissioner enjoined people of the state to remain law-abiding and furnish the Police with credible information that would lead to adequate security of lives and properties.

Earlier, the comptroller said that the visit was to build sustainable collaboration between the police and Immigration service for effective discharge of their responsibilities.