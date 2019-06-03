Parading the suspects, the the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of the command, Mr Lawal Shehu, said investigations into the cases were on-going and that efforts were also on-going to arrest more suspects.

The AIG said that the zone had received a report of the criminal activities around Alagbado area of Lagos through a petition.

He said that the petition was approved and was referred to the Zonal Intervention Squad (ZIS) for Immediate action.

“On the 2nd of April, a case of murder, malicious damage and assault was reported through a written petition addressed to the office of the AIG.

“The petition was approved and the ZIS swung into action and moved to Alagbado an area in Lagos State and made some arrests.

“The suspects are, Kehinde Oladipupo,38; Kofoworola Olaonipekun, 35; Nurudeen Oseni, 39; and Balogun Azeez,39.

“Others Include Efunogbon Adedeji,40; and Eyebiokun Adewale,26; all male,” he said.

Shehu added that the suspects had confessed to the allegations and they would be charged to court.

“The suspects confessed that they belong to Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) under the leadership of one Bakare Taofeek who hired them as thugs to take over a tricycle garage at Moshalashi Bus-stop Alagbado.

“The suspects further stated that they have fought the chairman and other members of the park while one Sakiru Bashiru was shot dead and others sustained bullets injury,” he said.

Two other suspected kidnappers were also paraded along with the land grabbers.

The AIG added that the “Operation Puff Ader” which was recently launched in the Zone was aimed at fighting any form of criminal activities in the zone.

“I assure the citizens of the Zone that we are committed to protecting the states.

ALSO READ: Pulse Opinion: Can Sanwo-Olu give us this energy for 4 years?

“We are here to ensure that criminals did not have a place in the zone.

“The Puff Ader are on ground during the festive periods and will still be there after the festivities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that exhibits recovered by the police included 100 locally made guns, 45 pump action guns, 400 pieces of live cartridges, charms and cutlasses.(