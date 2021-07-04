Police parade 49 youths arrested at Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos

The state's commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu paraded the youths at the command headquarters on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

It would be recalled that the Yoruba Nation agitators defied the police warning and stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Park to demand the independence of the six states in the south-west region on Saturday.

Odumosu said the protesters were arrested for violating the ban that no rally or gathering should hold in the state, adding that the youths would be transferred to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for investigation and prosecution.

He said, “The press briefing is on what happened yesterday during the Oodua Republic Mega Rally”

“The Lagos state government and the police command kicked against any rally of any kind in the state due to the unfavourable intelligence gathered about the rally.

“We advised the demonstrators to steer clear of Lagos state due to the fact that it could not afford another loss that was incurred during the #EndSARS.

“Yesterday, some people came to foment trouble in the state during the rally and the command arrested 49 suspects during the rally.

“The suspects would be handed to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, Panti, Yaba, for discreet investigation and prosecution.”

Meanwhile, the police had denied killing a 14-year-old girl who was hit by stray bullets during the rally.