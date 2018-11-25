Police parade 33 suspected IPOB members over alleged murder of officer

news

The Nigerian Police has paraded 33 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who allegedly murdered an officer in Anambra state.

On Saturday, November 24, 2018, the spokesman of the Anambra police command, SP Haruna Mohammed told newsmen that the officer was killed when IPOB members attacked his team.

Speaking on the recent development, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Jimoh Moshood said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has also ordered that the weapons stolen by the IPOB members should be recovered.

According to Daily Post, Moshood said this during a press briefing in Awka, Anambra state on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

He said “On 23rd November, 2018, there was intelligence report that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) an unlawful Terrorist organization were sighted gathering in their hundreds with dangerous weapons near Teaching Hospital, Owerri Road, Nnewi about to cause disturbance of Public Peace and public safety in the Nnewi and Environs.

“Consequently, Police Patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Nnewi, ACP Nnanna Oji Ama mobilized to the scene to prevent them from causing breakdown of law and order and mayhem, and destruction of lives and property.

“The Police Team, while proceeding to the scene came under ambush from the IPOB members, in the process, a Police Inspector was killed, two (2) other Police Officers were seriously injured and one Police Patrol vehicle was set ablaze, and the proscribed IPOB members snatched and carted away two (2) AK47 Rifles and one Beretta Pistol with ammunition.”

Moshood also said that a thorough investigation will be carried out and those found guilty will be charged for terrorism.

In September 2017, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted Federal Government an interim injunction proscribing activities of IPOB following an exparte application filed by the Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami.

Some of the suspects claim that they are traders who were arrested while returning from their business.