Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju, Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, confirmed the development while parading the suspects on Monday in Yola.

Adeyanju said that the arrests were made from the July 1, to date, as a result of relentless efforts of police personnel.

“The Command arrested 33 suspected kidnappers, two cult members, 10 robbery suspects and 16 persons for inciting communal conflict in the state.

“The achievement was recorded as the result of relentless efforts by the Command’s gallant officers with much support from professional hunters, Government and good people of the state.

“During the arrest, dangerous weapons recovered included five AK 47 assault rifles, two single barrel guns, one G3 and a revolver pistol.

“Other weapons included 328 rounds of lives ammunitions, 10 cartridges, human part, one Toyota vehicle with Registration No. RBH 186 AA, one Tricycle and N58,420 cash,” Adeyanju said.

Adamawa state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju. [Sahara Reporters]

The Commissioner stated that the suspects were apprehended in Fufore, Maiha, Gombi, Mubi North and Yola North LGAs of the state.

He said that the 16 arrested for allegedly inciting communal clashes were apprehended with dangerous weapons in connection with the recent crisis between Lunguda and Waja tribes in Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs.

On the miscreants locally known as Shila boys terrorising residents, Adeyanju said some of them had been apprehended.

“The Command also apprehended two suspects, Bamanga Bello, 28, and Ilyasu Shayibu, 36, for criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of human eye.

“The suspects were residents of Toungo LGA; the Command operatives attached to Ganye Division apprehended the suspects.”