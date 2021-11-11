Police parade 14 suspects over Justice Odili’s home invasion

Contrary to earlier reports that the Justice's house was invaded by security operatives, the police said operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are not security operatives.

The Force spokesman, Frank Mba, who paraded the suspects said seven members of the group are still at large.

He said, “The seven suspects still at large include two soldiers.”

Mba also disclosed that the suspects conspired to raid the residence following information that Justice Odili was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

According to the police, the suspects, who were allegedly led into the Justice’s home by a fake Chief Superintendent of Police, Lawrence Ajojo came from different professional backgrounds such as as journalism, Banking, law enforcement and law.

During the parade, Ajojo confessed that he was engaged as a consultant by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

He told journalists that he was not a police officer.

He said, “I am not an officer of the Nigeria Police but a consultant for the AGF; he did not send us to raid Mrs Odili’s house.”