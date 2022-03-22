RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police operatives take over Cross River Assembly after court sacked lawmakers

Bayo Wahab

The police officers were seen around the routes leading to the House of Assembly.

Police take over Cross River Assembly after court judgment (Naijanews)
Police take over Cross River Assembly after court judgment (Naijanews)

Following the court judgment sacking 20 members of the Cross River State House of Assembly, police operatives have taken over the assembly.

The lawmakers were sacked on Monday, March 21, 2022, by the Federal High Court in Abuja for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The police officers who were seen around the routes leading to the House of Assembly restricted into the Assembly complex.

The judge, Taiwo Taiwo, while delivering judgment on Monday said the lawmakers left the party when there was no justification to do so.

