Police operatives in Lagos have been deployed to some areas in Lagos Island including Lekki tollgate ahead of the planned #occupylekkitollgate protest on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

According to the state police command, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, the state Rapid Response Commander has led a team of police to strategic locations on the island to deter crime tomorrow.

The police tweeted, “CSP Yinka Egbeyemi is presently leading a team of police officers on a show of force to Lekki Toll Gate (Admiralty Plaza) Obalende, Ikoyi, Jakande Roundabout, and other areas in Eti Osa as part of efforts to deter crime as well as boost the morale of his officers in the areas.

Nigerian youths had kicked against the decision of the Lagos Judicial panel of Inquiry investigating the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters to reopen Lekki tollgate.

The youths argued that justice has not been served to the victims of the shooting that took place at the tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

But the police on Thursday vowed to resist the planned #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest in Lagos on Saturday.

The police said it had gathered that some “hidden agents of destruction” are planning to carryout violence