The Gombe State Police Command says it is on top of the security situation to ensure safety and peaceful Yuletide across the state.

Mohammed Mukaddas, the state Commissioner of Police, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday.

”We assure the people of Gombe State that the police are ready to protect life and property during and after the festive period, especially now that we are in electioneering period,” he said.

According to him, the police will intensify regular patrols all over the state, especially in the black spots already identified.

He said the command was making efforts to ensure that the state was crime-free and urged members of the public to continue to assist the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals.

Mukaddas also urged politicians to play the game according to the rules and desist from using youths to cause violence during their campaigns.

”We have strategised our machinery for the provision of security and protection of life and properties.

”Police will not leave any stone unturned in a bid to sustain the prevailing peace in the state,” he said.

He further appealed to the residents to assist in providing useful and genuine information that would lead to the arrest of criminals toward ensuring peace in the state.