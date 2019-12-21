Ukpepi was abducted on Tuesday at his residence in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state by unknown gunmen.

The State Police Spokesperson, DSP Irene Ugbo, told NAN on Friday that efforts were on to rescue the chairman unhurt.

She said that the Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Unit of the police was working tirelessly with a view to rescue Ukpepi.

“Since we received the report of his kidnap, we have deployed our special unit on kidnapping to handle the matter and I can assure you that the NLC chairman will be released.”

ALSO READ: Police arrest motorcyclist for allegedly beheading 5-yr-old boy after raping his mother

Dr Alfred Mboto, Permanent Secretary on Security, Governor’s office, Calabar, said the state government was working with security agencies to secure the release of Ukpepi from his abductors.

Mboto gave the assurance that with the commitment of the state government in safe guarding lives and properties of residents, the NLC chairman would be rescued unhurt.