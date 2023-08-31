Police Officers Wives donates foodstuffs to less privileged in Anambra

The association made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Awka. The statement was issued by DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State.

The association said that Mrs Bolanle Adeoye, its Chairperson and Wife of the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, led other executives to the Divine Mercy Orphanage, Amanbra, for the donation.

It said that the executives also visited the Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled, Old, and Tramps in Ozubulu, where they also made donations. It called on public-spirited individuals to do more for the less privileged to give them a sense of belonging.

