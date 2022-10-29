RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police officer killed, 1 injured, UI Professor abducted as gunmen run riot

A Police officer was killed, one other injured, while a Professor of Political Science was among others that were kidnapped by suspected gunmen on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

who laid siege to Dominica University area on the expressway on Friday night, abducted unspecified numbers of passengers.

NAN gathered that Prof. Adigun Agbaje at the University of Ibadan, was among those kidnapped during the incident.

One of the relations of the lecturer, who pleaded anonymity, said that the kidnappers had contacted the family, demanding N50 million ransom.

Commenting, the Police Relations Officer in Oyo State, SP Adewale Osifeso, said that the operatives of the command attached to toll-gate got information about the sporadic gunshots around Dominion University end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Friday night.

Osifeso said that the command responded swiftly to the incident with deployment of Anti-crime patrol operatives, tactical teams, Police Mobile men and local hunters led by the Divisional Police Officer to rescue the abductees.

According to him, during the process, an officer attached to the command paid the supreme price with one other badly injured and presently responding to treatment

He said: “So far, expended ammunition shells and four abandoned vehicles were retrieved at the scene.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, has ordered full-scale scientific and technological aided investigations to unravel the events that led to the incident with the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department leading the charge.”

Osifeso, however, called on residents within and outside the area to immediately notified the command whenever they see any gunshot victims and any other strange occurrence.

