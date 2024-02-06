ADVERTISEMENT
Police officer in Anambra declared wanted for murder

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police urges any member of the public who sees the fugitive or has information on his where about to report to the nearest Police Station.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra Command stated this in a statement in Awka on Tuesday.

Ikenga said that the command urges any member of the public who sees the fugitive or has information on his where about to report to the nearest Police Station. He said that members of the public can also call the command Control Room number 07039194332 or the PPRO on 08039334002.

The command assured the public that any information given in this regard shall be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

