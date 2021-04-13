Police officer dismissed for attempting to kill girlfriend

“After his dismissal, Ex-Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution via letter numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311, dated February 3, 2021,” the statement read.

CSP Adejobi said in the statement that the Director of Public Prosecution recommended that the ex-police sergeant be charged for attempted murder.

He said the suspect was subsequently charged to Yaba Magistrates’ Court on Feb. 9, adding that the CP had vowed to punish any erring police officer.

“The State CID had written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice which was eventually replied.

“It noted that the sergeant should be charged to court for attempted murder, contrary to Section 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.