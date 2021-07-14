RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police not aware of killing, eating of 5 farmers corpses in Ebonyi

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Wednesday, said it was not aware of the killing and eating of five bodies of cassava harvesters in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that several media have on Wednesday reported that no fewer than five indigenes of Ali Ugwelu village, in Ekoli-Edda community, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state were killed by assailants on Monday.

The reports added that the assailants, who were from Cross Rivers State allegedly attacked, killed and ate up the five lifeless bodies in their farmland.

Reacting to the development, DSP Loveth Odah, Spokesperson of Police Command in Ebonyi said the command was not aware of the incident.

According to Odah, “I am not aware of such report.”

NAN recalls that Ali Ugwelu village, Ekoli-Edda community in Ebonyi and Erie Community in the Biasa LGA of Cross River have been having disagreement over the control and ownership of a palm tree plantation located in the area.

