Police neutralise bandit, rescue victim, recover 120 stolen animals in Katsina

“On April 23, at about 02:30 hours, a distress call was received that bandits in their numbers, riding motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Kwana-Kodo village, Kankara Local Government Area and kidnapped one Sanusi Adamu, 65.

“DPO Kankara led Operation Puff Adder and vigilante group to their possible exit route.

“Fortunately, the bandits passed through the police ambushed point and the team engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, killed one of the bandits and rescued the victim,” he said.

He said that the body of the gunned down bandit and a motorcycle were recovered, while many bandits escaped with gunshot wounds.

In a related development, on April 22, at about 23:40 hours, another distress call was received that bandits numbering 15, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked Abadau village, Batsari Local Government Area of the state and rustled animals.

He said that, DPO Batsari led operations “Puff Adder” and “Sharan-Daji to Zamfarawa village, their possible exit route and laid ambush.

“The hoodlums passed through the said route and were engaged in a fierce gun duel by the police/military team.

“The hoodlums fled and abandoned the rustled animals.