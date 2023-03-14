ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police neutralise bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police operatives, led by DPO Kidandan, swiftly mobilised to the scene, engaged the bandits in a gun duel and countered their heinous raid.

Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)
Nigeria Police (VanguardNGR)

Recommended articles

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Jalige said on March 13, operatives of the Command attached to Operation WHIRL Punch (OPSWP) acted on a received credible intelligence indicating that on the same date at about 0645hrs, bandits on a nefarious mission had blocked Galadimawa – Tumburku road of Giwa Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Police operatives, led by DPO Kidandan, swiftly mobilised to the scene, engaged the bandits in a gun duel and countered their heinous raid which forced them to scamper in disarray into a nearby bush with possible varying gunshot wounds.

Jalige said the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Yekini Ayoku, commended the effort of the operatives.

He said the CP assured members of the public that the Command shall continue to be resilient in its determination to ensuring that criminal elements are denied the space to carry out their villainous activities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC chairman Adamu admidts 2023 presidential election 'not perfect'

APC chairman Adamu admidts 2023 presidential election 'not perfect'

Federal Fire Service to inaugurate fire stations in markets nationwide

Federal Fire Service to inaugurate fire stations in markets nationwide

Police neutralise bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna

Police neutralise bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna

AEDC alerts customers of power interruption in parts of Abuja

AEDC alerts customers of power interruption in parts of Abuja

9 political parties, 5 guber candidates declare support for Sanwo-Olu

9 political parties, 5 guber candidates declare support for Sanwo-Olu

Finally, you’re free to spend your old naira notes and take them to banks

Finally, you’re free to spend your old naira notes and take them to banks

IGP orders swift conclusion of investigations into electoral offences

IGP orders swift conclusion of investigations into electoral offences

NLC gives FG 7-day ultimatum to address cash crunch

NLC gives FG 7-day ultimatum to address cash crunch

NYSC @50: FG set to improve welfare, allowances of corps members

NYSC @50: FG set to improve welfare, allowances of corps members

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Obi losses bid as Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS. (TheNation)

BREAKING: Appeal Court grants INEC permission to reconfigure BVAS

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration