Police neutralise bandit, recover AK47 rifle in Kaduna

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

Jalige said on March 13, operatives of the Command attached to Operation WHIRL Punch (OPSWP) acted on a received credible intelligence indicating that on the same date at about 0645hrs, bandits on a nefarious mission had blocked Galadimawa – Tumburku road of Giwa Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Police operatives, led by DPO Kidandan, swiftly mobilised to the scene, engaged the bandits in a gun duel and countered their heinous raid which forced them to scamper in disarray into a nearby bush with possible varying gunshot wounds.

Jalige said the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Yekini Ayoku, commended the effort of the operatives.