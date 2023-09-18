Police neutralise 3 IPOB/ESN hoodlums, recover firearms, cutlasses in Enugu

Police operatives also recovered three pump-action guns, 10 machetes and other incriminating exhibits. The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement on Monday in Enugu, said the criminals were busted at about 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

“A joint security team, comprising police operatives of the Enugu State Command, NPF Special Forces, and Troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, acting on credible intelligence, busted the criminal hideout of IPOB/ESN subversive criminal elements.

“The criminal elements were already perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Three of the hoodlums, who opened fire on the joint team upon sighting them, were neutralised, while several others escaped with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gunfight.

“There has been an intense manhunt for those on the run.” Ndukwe said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, while commending the joint team, reassured of the security and safety of citizens and urged them to go about their lawful businesses in the state.

The commissioner reiterated the avowed commitment of the police and other security forces to sustain the onslaught against unrepentant violent criminals operating under any guise. He, therefore, enjoined all and sundry to report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station.