The Police in Katsina State have narrated how the Magajin Garin Daura, Musa Umar, was kidnapped from his palace on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

While addressing newsmen on Thursday, May 2, 2019, the spokesman for the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, in a statement explained how Musa was abducted and the effort the police are making to rescue him.

He said, “Yesterday, 1/05/2019 at about 19:10hrs, unknown bandits numbering about six, shooting into the air, stormed the residence of Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar, in a Peugeot 405, unregistered, blue in colour and abducted him while sitting on a bench outside his residence, to unknown destination.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, psc, along with Police patrol teams immediately arrived at the scene.

“Police patrol teams at Kusada Division of Katsina State intercepted the hoodlums and engaged them in a gun duel and as a result of which one Inspector Muntari Maikudi attached to Kusada Division sustained gunshot injury and was rushed to Federal Medical Centre, Katsina for treatment.

“IGP Tactical Squad, SARS teams, PMF and counter-terrorism units have already been dispatched to rescue the victim alive and safely to his family.

“The Command enjoins members of the public to always assist the security agencies with timely and actionable intelligence on the activities of these bandits.

“Be rest assured that the Command and, indeed, other security agencies, are on their toes to bring to an end the activities of these bandits.”

Meanwhile, the Daura Emirate Council and the immediate family of the kidnapped Magajin have refused to make comments about the abduction of the district head.

Alhaji Musa Umar was abducted armed men on Wednesday evening after returning from the mosque.