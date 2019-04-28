Galadima was abducted and murdered by his abductors in October 2018, after being held captive for days.

Other suspects arrested are: Johnson Okafor, 44, Shaibu Iliyasu , 20, Ishaik Dabo,38, Mohammed Nasiru, 25, Aminu Haruna, 25, Shafiu Gudau,25, Auwalu Hamisu,24,Ado Ya’u, 35, Ibrahim Yusuf, 30, Ibrahim Audu, 22, Salisu Ajah, 50, Magaji Abubakar, 27, Salisu Ali, 18, among others.

A statement by the Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police on Sunday in Abuja, said that Ibrahim was arrested on April 15 at Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State.

He said the suspect confessed to the kidnapping and murder of the traditional ruler of Adara and other kidnappings and murders.

Mba said the arrest of other suspects followed the arrest of the “Spiritual Father” of kidnappers and armed bandits operating in the Northern part of the country, Mallam Salisu Abubakar.

He said items recovered from the suspects were: 22 AK 47 riffles, five locally fabricated pistols and a cache of live ammunition.

He said the combined team of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Tactical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of the police arrested the suspects at different locations and times in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Kogi states.

He said the suspects have been into some of the most heinous crimes committed in Kaduna State and its environs in recent times.

The spokesman said the arrested gang members were also linked to kidnapping and murder of Mallam Yakubu Usman, 40, of Jere Local Government Area of Kaduna State and many other crimes.

He said the suspects were currently in custody, assisting the ongoing investigations.

Mba said that the suspects belong to different criminal gangs but their operations were centrally coordinated by their spiritual god father, Abubakar.

He said efforts were currently being intensified to arrest other gang members still at large, and recover all weapons in the gangs’ armory.

ALSO READ: Normalcy returns to Gombe after 15-hour curfew

Mba quoted the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, as re-assuring that the police would not rest on its oars until kidnapping and other crimes were subdued.

Adamu on April 5 inaugurated “Operation Puff Adder ” to fight insecurity along the Abuja -Kaduna highway.