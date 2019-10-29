Usman made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that the State Intelligence Bureau of the command arrested the suspects while operating in one of the hotels in the metropolis, duping unsuspecting members of the public.

According to him, the three male suspects are between 22 years and 26 years old.

The CP said the suspects specialised in defrauding unsuspecting internet users through fraudulent advertisement of job opportunities, school admissions, and sale of products among others.

“The suspects confessed to the crime, as exhibits recovered from them include three laptops and six mobile telephones,” Usman said.

He said the three suspects had since been charged to court.

ALSO READ: Kidnappers abduct police inspector in Abuja

He, however, assured members of the public that the police would continue to improve on the security of lives and property in the state.

Thereafter, he solicited the support of residents in giving useful and timely information to the police on dubious characters or activities in their midst.