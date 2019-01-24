The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Musa Kimo, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Uyo on Thursday.

Kimo said the fake ACP had been using the rank to defraud and threaten unsuspecting members of the public.

He said during police search in the suspects house, one English pistol without magazine and ammunition, portraits of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and other implicating items were discovered.

Our noble achievements include the arrest of one Kingsley Udoyen of Number 3 Stadium Road, Abak on Jan. 2, for impersonating a Senior Police Officer, of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

A position he has used to defraud and threatened unsuspecting members of the public.

A search in his house led to the recovery of one English pistol without magazine and ammunition, portraits of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Three pairs of uniform, Police belt, fake Police ID card and other documents were recovered from the suspect, Kimo said.

Confessing to the crime, the fake ACP Udoyen, said he was dismissed from Lagos Police Command, Alagbon Division in 2007 for engaging in illegal job.

I started when I lost my job, I was with the police in Alagbon as a Superintendent of Police. I was dismissed in 2007 because of the illegal job I went for.

I left Lagos in 2008 and went to Calabar, where I met Glory Etim,my girlfriend.

She is the one who bought all these police uniforms for me, she is a serving officer and works with the Police Secondary School. I am a car dealer and I go to Cotonou. Since I was dismissed, I dont have a job.

I am 56 years old from Mbiaobong Ikot Etefia in Ikono and I am married with four children.I know that what I am doing is against the law, he said.

Kimo said the Police Command also arrested 213 suspects for various offences and secured 18 convictions between November, 2018 and January, adding that 111 persons were charged to Court while others were under investigation.

The CP listed the offences committed by the suspects to include, murder, kidnapping, child stealing, defilement, stealing and armed robbery.

The CP also said the command on Jan. 13, arrested one Joseph Effiong, a 29-year old security guard with a Church who hailed from Ikono Local Government Area, for luring a four-year-old minor to an uncompleted building and defiling her.

According to the commissioner, the command on Jan. 18 arrested one Joseph Akpanowo who sold his one year four months old daughter to one Nyakno Uwa residing in Port Harcourt for N150, 000.

Kimo added that during investigation N125, 000, being part of the proceeds, was discovered from him.

He warned politicians to eschew politics of bitterness and thuggery as the country was in critical time of the general elections.

Kimo said the police would remain non-partisan, neutral and fair to all political parties during the forthcoming general elections.

As a Command, we are committed to free, fair and credible elections. We shall remain non-partisan, and transparent.

We will continue to respect human rights and perform our duties in a professional manner and with fear of God, he said.