Police nab 5 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers in Jigawa

Shiisu said the suspects, who had earlier indicated their intention to surrender to the police, were eventually arrested on March 26.

He explained that one of the suspects, Yusif Wakili, 30, alias Rago, a resident of Ajingi LGA in Kano, was tracked and arrested.

Other suspects are Inusa Jibrin, 30; Tahir Zango, 27, both of Ajingi LGA; and Sabo Abdullahi, 35, alias Sabo Gara, of Gerawa Ringim LGA as well as Suleman Garba, alias Manu Dogo, of Wangara village in Dutse LGA.

“The suspects were responsible for several kidnap and robbery cases in Jigawa and Kano states,” the PPRO said.

According to him, the suspects, who were still under interrogation, were cooperating with and giving useful information to the police.