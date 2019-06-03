Force spokesman and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

He said that the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

According to Mba, 20 AK47 rifles, 11 dane guns, four pump action rifles, 10 automatic pistols, 6, 000 live ammunition and two vehicles were recovered.

He said that the arrest was in continuation of the Operation Puff Adder recently launched to tackle the security challenges on the Abuja-Kaduna highway and the country in general.

Mba said that members of a syndicate, which specialised in smuggling weapons into the country, were among suspects arrested.

The spokesman said that the syndicate smuggle the weapons from North Africa, Burkinafaso and Benin Republic.

“They conceal the weapons inside hide and skin, second hand clothings and yam flour,“he said.

He said that the criminals had also devised a means of concealing weapons inside toys, urging members of the public to bear with the police when carrying thorough checks on vehicles.

“When you see policemen checking items like that please don’t blame them,“he said.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the suspects, said that he had killed several kidnap victims who could not pay ransom.

He said that his job was specifically to prevent the victims from escaping from his custody.

Mba said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigation.