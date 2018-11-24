Police nab 3 suspected robbery attackers of Guardian Newspaper’s Editor-in-Chief

news

Three persons suspected to be involved in Wednesday’s robbery attack on Editor-in-Chief of Guardian Newspapers, Me Debo Adeshina, have been apprehended.

Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Imohimi Edgal, made this known on Friday in Lagos while briefing newsmen.

Edgal said that the suspects were arrested by the command’s Rapid Response Squad, Riders Unit, posted to Oshodi-Oke Pin-Down Point, on Wednesday, at about 6.30 p.m.

According to Edgal, the suspects allegedly attacked and robbed the Guardian Newspapers’ Editor-in-Chief on Wednesday, at about 5.30 p.m. and one hour after the attack, they were arrested.

“The suspects were nabbed following a tip off received from commuters that hoodlums who specialised in snatching phones and robbing innocent citizens of their belongings during traffic at Oshodi-Oke were in operation.

“Armed with the information, I directed the officer in charge of RRS to deploy a team of police riders to Oshodi Bridge.

“On getting there, the men swung into action and arrested the suspects.

“They were subsequently searched and a Samsung X8 phone belonging to the Guardian Newspaper Editor-in- Chief was recovered from them.

“Other items belonging to the journalist, recovered from the thieves include Guardian I.D Card bearing the name of Debo Adesina and four ATM Cards,” he said.

The police boss said that the suspects confessed to the crime and were giving useful information to the police, adding that he had directed the SARS unit to take over the investigation.

He said that all items recovered from the suspects would be presented to Adeshina soon.

The commissioner also disclosed that the command on Thursday, nabbed 40 crime suspects during a raid of some black spots at Oshodi area.

He said that the command was screening the suspects before charging those involved in crimes to court.