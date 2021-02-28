The Police Command in Anambra say they have arrested three suspected members of different cult groups in the state.

Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer (CSP), announced this in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

Mohammed said the arrest followed the raid of their hideouts by personnel of Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SPACS) following an intelligence report.

He said the suspects had allegedly confessed to being members of 'Payton' and 'Viking' confraternities.

He, however, did not disclose which part of the state they were apprehended.

"On February 28, at about 6:20 am after receiving a credible intelligence report, police operatives, attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit (SPACS), arrested three notorious cultists, following raids conducted on their hideouts.

"Suspects confessed to being members of Payton and Vikings confraternities.

"They will be charged to court for prosecution after the conclusion of the investigation," he stated.

Mohammed assured Anambra residents of the command's continued effort to rid the state of criminals.

He urged members of the public to provide useful and timely information that would help nip crime in the bud.

"The Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, reassure all Anambra residents that the command, under his watch, will continue to work assiduously until the crime is reduced to the barest in the state," he stated.