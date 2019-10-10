The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has commenced a counter kidnapping operation in and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Particularly, the Police said the exercise is being carried out around the Kuje-Robuchi axis and other black spots within the FCT.

In a series of tweet, the Force disclosed that the operation is aimed at rescuing all the victims of recent kidnapping incidents.

The counter kidnapping operation, according to the Police, is a joint operation between the Police and other security agents.

The police further enjoined residents not to panic and remain calm as the law enforcement agencies are determined to rescue all the victims unhurt, arrest the kidnappers and their collaborators, and at the same time, restore law and order.