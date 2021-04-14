Police lose personnel in a shootout with suspected kidnappers in FCT

The PPRO said the Command had launched a strategic operation to rescue four persons abducted from Dankusa by the hoodlums, who escaped into the forest bordering the FCT and Niger.

According to her, operatives from the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad have, in the meantime, made some arrests in connection with the abductions.

She said the FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Bala Ciroma, had commiserated with the family of the officer who paid the supreme prize for service to the nation.

Yusuf pledged the commitment of the CP to ensure the security of lives and property within the FCT.

She, therefore, implored residents of the FCT to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress to the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.