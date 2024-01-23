Police launches 'No Chance 4 One Chance' campaign to fight kidnapping threats
The NPF has shared a list of official contacts through various platforms.
Recommended articles
The campaign aims to empower citizens by providing them with easy access to report suspicious activities and contribute to the collective effort against kidnapping incidents that have become a growing concern.
To facilitate efficient reporting, the NPF has shared a list of official contacts through various platforms. Individuals witnessing or suspecting any criminal activities are encouraged to reach out using the following channels:
Facebook: @ngpolice
Twitter: @PoliceNG
Instagram: @nigeriapoliceforce
Email: pressforabuja@police.gov.ng
Website: npf.gov.ng
Complaint Response Unit: 08057000001, 08057000002
WhatsApp: 08057000003
The NPF urges citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious behavior to aid in the ongoing efforts to curb kidnapping incidents.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng