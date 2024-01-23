ADVERTISEMENT
Police launches 'No Chance 4 One Chance' campaign to fight kidnapping threats

Ima Elijah

The NPF has shared a list of official contacts through various platforms.

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]
Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

The campaign aims to empower citizens by providing them with easy access to report suspicious activities and contribute to the collective effort against kidnapping incidents that have become a growing concern.

To facilitate efficient reporting, the NPF has shared a list of official contacts through various platforms. Individuals witnessing or suspecting any criminal activities are encouraged to reach out using the following channels:

Facebook: @ngpolice

Twitter: @PoliceNG

Instagram: @nigeriapoliceforce

Email: pressforabuja@police.gov.ng

Website: npf.gov.ng

Complaint Response Unit: 08057000001, 08057000002

WhatsApp: 08057000003

The NPF urges citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious behavior to aid in the ongoing efforts to curb kidnapping incidents.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

