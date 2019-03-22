Suspected cultists on Wednesday night attacked the residence of corps members along School Road in Yenagoa, killing two and injuring another critically.

In a statement on Thursday the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Asinim Butswat, reiterated the commitment of Police to fighting crime and all forms of criminality in the state.

He said “on March 20, 2019, at about 2200hours, armed robbers numbering about seven, attacked the residence of one Jerry Yeseme Moses, Proprietor of a school at Swalli, Yenagoa.

“The armed robbers instantly shot and killed one corps member, Oluwatobi Popoola, male, 30 years; they also shot one George Onokpoma, male and Anthony Dada.

“The victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa, where George Onokpoma was confirmed dead, while Anthony Dada is responding to treatment.

“The command has launched a manhunt for the unknown gunmen, and investigation is ongoing.’’

Butswat also disclosed that two masked gunmen operating on a motorcycle, kidnapped an eight-year-old girl in their home in Yenagoa, at about 8.10 p.m. on Monday.

He, however, said that the girl, Dora, daughter of one 40-year-old Amara Diekedie, had been safely rescued.

He said that when the command’s control room was alerted, it responded swiftly, pursuing the kidnappers and gunned down one of them.

“The victim was rescued safely and two locally-fabricated AK47 rifle were recovered, while a suspect was arrested,” the spokesman said.