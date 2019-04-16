Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, told News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Calabar that the deceased was attached to the Bakassi Police Division before his death.

According to her, the deceased and his colleague were on their duty post when the suspected militants stormed the area.

“We have commenced an investigation into the killing with the aim of arresting the suspects. The deceased has been taken to the mortuary for an autopsy.

“We are soliciting useful information from members of the public that will help us to track the suspects,’’ she said.

NAN recalled that the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade had on Dec. 18, 2018 granted amnesty to hundreds of militants operating in the creeks of Bakassi to curb kidnapping of residents in Calabar and other social vices.

The amnesty programme, which was in collaboration with the office of the Operation Delta Safe of the Nigerian Army, witnessed the surrender of guns and other weapons by the militants.

The militants were led by its former leader, Mr Benjamin Ene, popularly known as `G1’.