Police launch initiative to retrieve illegal firearms from Sokoto residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Sokoto State has launched an initiative to retrieve all unlicensed firearms from residents to enhance public safety and security across the state.

Mr Ali Kaigama, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State [NAN]
This development is contained in a public announcement signed by Ali Kaigama, the Commissioner of Police in the state, and issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday by ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, the command’s Spokesman.

Kaigama said that the initiative is in response to a directive from the Inspector General of Police (IG-P), Kayode Egbetokun, aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal arms across the country.

“Residents, especially those in possession of unregistered firearms, should cooperate with law enforcement agencies to voluntarily surrender their weapons to the nearest police station.

“This, I want to assure citizens that there will be no punitive measures, legal proceedings or harassment against those who choose to comply with the request.

“Moreover, the proactive step demonstrates police commitment to ensure the safety and security of the residents, thereby making Sokoto state a safer place for all its citizens,” he said.

The police commissioner also explained that the initiative seeks to encourage responsible firearm ownership and reduce the risks associated with illegal arms possession.

