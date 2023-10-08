Police launch initiative to retrieve illegal firearms from Sokoto residents

Kaigama said that the initiative is in response to a directive from the Inspector General of Police (IG-P), Kayode Egbetokun, aimed at curbing the proliferation of illegal arms across the country.

“Residents, especially those in possession of unregistered firearms, should cooperate with law enforcement agencies to voluntarily surrender their weapons to the nearest police station.

“This, I want to assure citizens that there will be no punitive measures, legal proceedings or harassment against those who choose to comply with the request.

“Moreover, the proactive step demonstrates police commitment to ensure the safety and security of the residents, thereby making Sokoto state a safer place for all its citizens,” he said.