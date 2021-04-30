RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police launch clampdown on tinted vehicles, covered number plates

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Joint Security Team has launched an operation to clampdown on the use of unauthorised covered number plates and tinted vehicles.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the territory, ASP Mariam Yusuf, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Yusuf said the team which is chaired by the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, was part of efforts to rid the territory of criminality.

She said the operation became necessary following the recent security threat analysis conducted by the joint team.

The PPRO said the analysis revealed that criminal syndicates now execute their nefarious activities using tinted vehicles with covered number plates.

The team, therefore, wishes to warn residents using unauthorised covered number plates and tinted vehicles within the FCT to desist as violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,’’ she said.

Yusuf appealed to the residents to cooperate with security agencies and report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 or 112.

