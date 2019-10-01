The Police Command in Rivers says a most wanted and notorious kidnapper, Ekwueme Ike, known as Lucifer has been killed by men of Operation Sting.

DSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), disclosed this in statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Omoni said that the deceased was responsible for all the kidnappings and hijacking of commercial buses on the Ndele axis of the East/West Road.

He stated that the entire Rundele community had been thrown into a wild jubilation as a result of his death.

Omoni said that efforts were on to arrest his accomplices, adding that the operation was led by the Commander of Operation Sting, ACP Shem Evans.